Magistrate reprimanded for posting Facebook message abour court case

A magistrate in England has been reprimanded after posting a Facebook message about a court case he had overseen.

David King, who sits in courts in south-east Hampshire, was investigated by a watchdog after a complaint.

A Judicial Conduct Investigations Office spokesman said judicial heads had concluded that Mr King's behaviour "fell below the standard expected of a magistrate".

The spokesman said Mr King had been issued with a reprimand.

Detail has emerged in a statement posted on the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office website.

The statement gave no indication what Mr King's message had said.