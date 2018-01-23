Maggie’s out ... Plans for Thatcher statue opposite UK parliament rejected

Plans for a statue of Margaret Thatcher to be erected opposite the British Parliament have been rejected.

A meeting of Westminster Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the statue, which was to be placed in Parliament Square.

The one and a half-times life-size statue was to feature Baroness Thatcher dressed in her peers’ robes.

But councillors agreed this did not reflect her importance in history as a Prime Minister.

The meeting also said the statue should first receive approval from the Thatcher family before going ahead.

