Madrid poised to take over control of Catalonia after independence vote

Update 3.28pm: Catalonia's regional parliament has passed a motion to establish an independent Catalan Republic, prompting Spain's Senate to authorise the central government to take control of the region.

Catalan legislators voted to secede from Spain after an acrimonious debate that saw opposition legislators walk out in protest before the vote.

A majority of senators then gave prime minister Mariano Rajoy the go-ahead to apply unprecedented measures including sacking Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet.

It also authorised him to curtail Catalan parliamentary powers.

Mr Rajoy immediately called for calm, tweeting: "I call on all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality to Catalonia."

Mr Puigdemont called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful ahead of an expected crackdown by Spanish authorities.

Addressing a crowd of hundreds of supporters packing Catalonia's parliament building, he said: "In the days ahead we must keep to our values of pacifism and dignity. It's in our, in your hands to build the republic.

"Today the Parliament fulfilled the long-desired and fought-for step and culminated the mandate of the ballot boxes."

Those gathered then erupted into the Catalan anthem Els Segadors (The Reapers) and chants of "Liberty!"

The Parliament of Catalonia constitutes the Catalan Republic, as an independent, sovereign, democratic, social State under the rule of law pic.twitter.com/RW5xck7PYN — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 27, 2017

European Council president Donald Tusk said "nothing changes" for the European Union after Catalonia's parliament voted to declare independence, adding that Spain "remains our only interlocutor".

Mr Tusk wrote on Twitter: "I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force."

The independence bid has failed to attract support from governments in Europe.

Earlier: Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Catalonia's regional parliament has passed a motion to establish an independent Catalan Republic.

Separatist legislators erupted in applause as the vote was approved with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and two blank ballots.

Most opposition members had left the chamber in protest moments before the vote.

Spain opposes the independence bid and the national government in Madrid is readying measures to take control of the north-eastern region.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy urged the country to remain calm minutes after the motion was passed.

Mr Rajoy made the appeal in a tweet, saying: "I call on all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality to Catalonia."

The tweet came as the Senate in Madrid prepared to approve government proposals to take direct control of Catalonia.

A majority of senators are expected to give Mr Rajoy the go-ahead to apply unprecedented measures including sacking Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet.

Thousands of people watched the Catalan voting process and the counting live on big screens outside Catalonia's parliament in Barcelona, and cheered and danced after the motion was passed.

Mr Puigdemont and vice president Oriol Junqueras exchanged congratulatory embraces and handshakes after the vote.