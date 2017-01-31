Madeleine McCann's parents 'lose Portuguese court libel appeal'

Portugal's Supreme Court has ruled that missing Madeleine McCann's parents cannot sue for libel a former detective who published a book alleging they were involved in their daughter's disappearance.

A court official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Portugal's highest court ruled the allegations are protected by freedom-of-expression laws and were not abusive.

A Lisbon court in 2015 ordered Goncalo Amaral to pay Kate and Gerry McCann €500,000 in compensation. The McCanns had sought €1.2 m.

An appeals court last year overturned that conviction before reaching Portugal's top court.

Madeleine disappeared from a holiday home in Portugal's Algarve region in May 2007, days before her fourth birthday.

AP