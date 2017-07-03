Macron plans Europe-wide conferences to reinvigorate post-Brexit EU

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced Europe-wide public conferences later this year in an effort to reinvigorate the European Union after the UK leaves.

In a sweeping speech laying out his priorities for his five-year presidency, Mr Macron insisted: "We need a stronger Europe."

He said he understood why many Europeans see the EU as bureaucratic, distant and uncaring.

As a result, he said France and Germany will launch conferences open to everyone in an effort to get citizens more closely involved in EU activities.

He also said European countries should work more closely to help political refugees while fighting migrant smuggling and strengthening borders against illegal migration.

- PA