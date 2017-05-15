Macron names Edouard Philippe as new French prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Edouard Philippe, a relatively unknown 46-year-old politician, as prime minister - making good on campaign promises to repopulate French politics with new faces.

Alexis Kohler, Mr Macron's new general secretary at the presidential Elysee Palace, made the announcement today.

Mr Philippe is the mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, a trained lawyer and an author of political thrillers.

He is also a member of the mainstream-right Republicans party that was badly beaten by Mr Macron's victory in the presidential campaign.

Mr Philippe's appointment ticks several boxes for the 39-year-old Mr Macron, France's youngest president, who took power on Sunday.

Mr Philippe's age reinforces the generational shift in France's corridors of power and the image of youthful vigour that Mr Macron is cultivating.

Mr Philippe could also attract other Republicans to Mr Macron's cause as the centrist president works to piece together a majority in parliament to pass his promised economic reforms.