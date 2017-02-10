Louvre attack suspect facing attempted murder charges

The suspect in last week's machete attack at the Louvre Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organization, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The 28-year-old suspect - who French officials believe to be Egyptian - was charged on Friday.

The prosecutor's office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identify as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains in hospital after he was shot four times during the February 3 attack. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public on Saturday, a day after the attack in which a man shouting Allahu akbar attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.

French President Francois Hollande has said there is "no doubt" that the suspect's actions were a terror attack.