Louvre attack suspect facing attempted murder charges

Back to World Home

The suspect in last week's machete attack at the Louvre Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organization, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The 28-year-old suspect - who French officials believe to be Egyptian - was charged on Friday.

The prosecutor's office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identify as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains in hospital after he was shot four times during the February 3 attack. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public on Saturday, a day after the attack in which a man shouting Allahu akbar attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.

French President Francois Hollande has said there is "no doubt" that the suspect's actions were a terror attack.
KEYWORDS: paris, louvre

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World