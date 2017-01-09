London Tube station evacuated due to overcrowding amid strike action

Rush-hour commuters faced severe delays as the 24-hour strike by London Underground workers placed huge demand on the rest of the capital's transport network.

Clapham Junction in south-west London, one of Britain's busiest railway stations, was evacuated shortly before 9am as it was "dangerously overcrowded", according to the South West Trains Twitter account.

The train firm added: "This is the worst crowding I've seen at Clapham Junction for many years - no amount of planning can mitigate for this."

Thousands of people were left queueing outside the station during the 30-minute closure.

Publishing editor Catherine Allison, 25, was trying to reach Shepherd's Bush station when she was caught up in the huge crowds at Clapham Junction.

She said: "There was complete gridlock in the station as they weren't letting passengers enter platforms from the underpass."

Miss Allison added: "There was a huge queue in the overhead walkway. I was queuing for 40 minutes to get to my platform, then they announced the entire station was being evacuated 'for passenger safety' due to 'overcrowding'.

"There are people still trying to enter. And there are some people in there having heated conversations with staff. Many people seem to be waiting outside in case it re-opens any time soon."

London's bus network was also under strain, with long queues at many stops including Paddington and Golders Green.

At London Liverpool Street station commuters could be seen dashing towards the bus stops - already swollen by the amount of people trying to complete their journeys to work.

TfL workers and station staff stood in front of the main Tube entrance were also handing out central London bus and walking maps as they advised those in need on how to reach their destinations.

As the strike impacted journeys across the capital, there was a mixed response to it, with some in support of the industrial action.

Local government worker Michael Gunning, 27, from Romford, speaking to the Press Association about the strike, said: "It is very annoying, it makes life hard.

"Normally I would be on a train and half way there by now and be in work at 8am - now I'm probably not going to in until at least 8.30 or 9, I don't know."

He said he "kind of understands" why staff are striking, adding it "doesn't make sense to people".

"It makes people less sympathetic to them and it's worse for their reputation."

Margaret King, from Chelmsford, Essex, said: "I think it is atrocious, I do not agree. I do not like people striking at all.

"I just do not see the point in it, it's not helping anyone who has to travel to get to work."

Doctor Simon Quantrill lives in Clapham and usually cycles part of his journey, but owing to the strike, he said this has taken him "much longer than it normally would".

"It is really scary out there, cyclists are taking huge chances. The traffic is mad, the whole way up - especially around London Bridge and onwards."

The 50-year-old said he supports the strike, adding: "I do not agree with cutting working staff at the stations... people do not want to go on strike. They don't get paid."

Long queues at taxi ranks could also be seen, with little sign of any available cabs.

Tracey Cooke, from Hertfordshire, who was waiting in line at Liverpool Street station, said there were no cars available through Uber or Addison Lee either.

"It is not good," the 55-year-old told the Press Association.

"When I got on the Stansted Express there were only four carriages - now I've been waiting for 45 minutes for a cab."

Having supposed to have started work at 8.30am, she estimated she would be more than an hour late, adding that she could walk to Farringdon, but has a bad knee.

One man, who wished only to be named as Steve, was still waiting for a taxi at Liverpool Street at 8.45am, 15 minutes before he was due to be on the 9am train from King's Cross to York.

He revealed he was starting a new job today.

He said of the Tube strike: "I did not know anything about it until yesterday afternoon."