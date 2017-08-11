London tube station closed following fire on train

A Tube station has been closed after a carriage filled with smoke.

Pictures on social media show grey smoke billowing out of the carriage on the Bakerloo line while passengers stand on the platform covering their mouths and noses.

Other photographs show people standing in dark, smoke-filled carriages covering their faces with items of clothing.

Oxford Circus station services London's busiest shopping street and sees thousands of commuters pass through it during the rush hour.

Tube line suspended after fire alert and smoke seen on Tube train #OxfordCircus #BakerlooLine https://t.co/qi7KcDiF9O pic.twitter.com/Qok5KZO0mA — BBC London Newsroom (@BBCLondonNews) August 11, 2017

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene at 8.50am and that three fire engines had been sent.

A spokesman for Transport for London said: "Oxford Circus is currently closed and cleared of people.

"All trains that run to Oxford Circus station are currently not stopping at the station. The station is closed because of a fire alert."

British Transport Police said the cause of the fire "is not currently being treated as suspicious".

A video taken by a passenger appears to show the Tube train in a tunnel and an alarm can be heard beeping.

Joe Bunting tweeted: "Fire on the bakerloo line Oxford circus today - great Friday start."

While @lucyjanefunnell posted: "There's a fire at #OxfordCircus tube. Bakerloo line is on fire and you can smell the black smoke going through. Hope everyone is ok!"

Fire on the bakerloo line Oxford circus today - great Friday start pic.twitter.com/SVtZxWClDi — Joe Bunting (@jnzbunting) August 11, 2017

Fiona Crosy wrote: "Very scary moment on the Bakerloo: emergency alert at Oxford Circus and then as we went through the tunnel the carriage filled with smoke."