London Tube lines partly suspended over Grenfell Tower safety worries

Two Tube lines have been partly suspended amid safety concerns at Grenfell Tower.

The Hammersmith and City Line has been suspended between Edgware Road and Hammersmith due to the blaze four days ago, Transport for London said.

Coupled with planned engineering work, the safety concerns around the fire mean the Circle Line is closed.

A sign at Ladbroke Grove station said "owing to the safety of the Tower" the lines had been partly suspended.

Transport for London said the move had been made "at the request of the London Fire Brigade".

London Fire Brigade said the lines had been temporarily closed because of a "short-term risk of some debris falling onto the tracks".

A spokesman said teams were working to secure the debris so the lines could be reopened as soon as possible.

The service information board outside Ladbroke Grove Tube station in west London was later changed to remove detail about the safety of nearby Grenfell Tower.

The new sign read: "At the request of the London Fire Brigade, the Hammersmith and City line Hammersmith to Edgware Road is suspended."

An earlier sign read: "Owing to the safety of the tower at Latimer Road the Hammersmith and City line Hammersmith to Edgware Road is suspended."