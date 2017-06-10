London still among world's safest cities, says top police officer

London remains one of the safest cities in the world, the capital's top police officer declared, while warning people to remain vigilant amid the continued terror threat.

The city "carries on" and people should feel reassured by the increased police presence on the streets, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

Officers have spoken to more than 300 witnesses of around 20 different nationalities during their investigation into last weekend's attack, which targeted people enjoying a Saturday night out.

Speaking a week on from the atrocity, Ms Dick (pictured) said people should continue to go about their daily lives.

She said: "I would suggest to people that London is one of the safest cities on the planet but of course we want you to be vigilant.

"You will be seeing police, armed and unarmed, in areas where there are crowds and around the streets of London, possibly at a higher level than you have done before.

"You should feel reassured by that, but please don't give in to terrorists and let's go about our daily business."

Speaking after police revealed the ringleader of the London Bridge terror gang tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the attack, she urged people to report anything they deem suspicious.

She said that includes "whether you see something suspicious, you know somebody who has started to behave strangely, you are hiring a vehicle to somebody and you have concerns about them".

She said she has been "humbled and privileged" to hear of the heroic actions of members of the public and the emergency services in their response to the attack.

The three terrorists ploughed into people on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage in nearby Borough Market.

While the market remains closed people are expected to return to the surrounding bars and restaurants and Ms Dick said there will be mixed emotions.

She said: "People will be thinking about what happened last Saturday night and respecting those who have lost their lives, their families and those who have been affected but also not giving in to terrorists and that includes in the immediate surrounds of Borough market."

It is expected the market will be ready to re-open next week, she added.

She said: "The rest of us Londoners want to support those people who have been affected, including those who run the market."

Ms Dick said the threat to London and the UK is one many other countries are facing and remained defiant when asked about the future.

She said: "We, in this city, have experienced terrorism for as long as I've been alive and we have always been able to step up and deal with a new threat and that's what we're going to do here."