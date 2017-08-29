London station reopens after evacuation caused by exploding e-cigarette

One of London's busiest rail stations has reopened after an exploding e-cigarette sparked a mass evacuation, the British Transport Police said.

Scores of rail passengers fled Euston station in panic on Tuesday evening after a "small contained explosion" believed to have been caused by an e-cigarette in a bag.

The BTP said those travelling should expect severe delays following the "security alert", which they were alerted to at around 7.40pm.

No-one was injured, police added.

BTP tweeted: "We hope everyone has a safe journey home after the e-cig incident at Euston and that #GBBO (Great British Bake Off) fans get home in time to catch up - #nospoilers."