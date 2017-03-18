London police urgently trying to find parents of young boy badly hurt in crash

Detectives are urgently trying to identify a young boy who suffered a serious head injury after he was hit by a motorcycle.

Police are appealing for help to identify the boy and locate the parents of the victim, thought to be aged around nine or 10 years old, as he was alone at the time of the crash.

He is thought to have got off the E3 bus moments before being hit by the motorcyclist on Popes Lane, at the junction with Knight's Avenue, in Ealing, shortly before 12.19pm on Saturday.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene, where he was found with serious head and leg injuries before being taken to a central London hospital for treatment.

The boy is described as white, 4ft to 4ft 5ins tall and has dark coloured hair. He was wearing a black parka-style anorak, with a fur-edged hood and red lining.

On the anorak there is a leather disc with a logo and the words 'Get outdoors'. The boy was also wearing beige trousers and black 'tie dye' Nike trainers, with the Nike tick in fluorescent green.

The Metropolitan Police said it was of "paramount" importance that people who recognise the description contact them immediately.

The motorcyclist, who was not arrested, stopped at the scene and is assisting detectives, the force added.