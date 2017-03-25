London attacker taught English in Saudi Arabia for two years

Khalid Masood who killed four people during a terror rampage in London had made three trips to Saudi Arabia, the country's embassy in Britain confirmed.

Masood, 52, taught English there - twice on a work visa and returned on a visa usually granted to those going on a religious pilgrimage.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Britain said on Saturday that Masood taught English in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and again from April 2008 to April 2009, with a legitimate work visa both times.

He then returned for six days in March 2015 on a trip booked through an approved travel agent and made on an Umra visa, usually granted to those on a religious pilgrimage to the country's Islamic holy sites.

The embassy said Saudi security services did not track Masood and he did not have a criminal record there.

Masood drove his rented SUV across Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, ploughing into pedestrians. He then jumped out and stabbed to death police officer Keith Palmer, who was guarding Parliament, before being shot dead by police.

In all, he killed four people and left more than two dozen in hospital, including some with what have been described as catastrophic injuries.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling him a "solider" who responded to its demands that followers attack countries in the coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

British officials said security at Parliament will be reviewed after new footage emerged that showed the large gates to the complex were left open after Masood rushed onto the grounds.

There are concerns that accomplices could have followed him in and killed even more people. The footage from that day shows pedestrians walking by the open gates and even a courier entering the grounds.

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Ian Blair told the BBC that changes to the "outer soft ring" of Parliament's security plan are likely in the aftermath of Masood's attack.

The new footage follows earlier video that showed slight delays and confusion during the evacuation of Prime Minister Theresa May from Parliament as the attack unfolded.

Hundreds of British police have been working to determine his motives and if he had any possible accomplices.

Two men, aged 27 and 58, remain in custody for questioning after being arrested in Birmingham, where Masood was living. Authorities have not charged or identified the men.

Police are scouring Masood's communications systems, including his possible use of the encrypted WhatsApp device, to help determine if he had any accomplices in the attack.

