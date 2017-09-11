Locomotive crashes into five passenger train cars injuring 27 in Switzerland

Swiss authorities are investigating after a train locomotive crashed into a string of passenger rail cars during a manoeuvring operation, injuring 27 people.

Police and medical teams were rushed to the scene of the accident in the central town of Andermatt involving the locomotive and five cars with about 100 passengers on board.

Regional train operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said the train's locomotive was supposed to move from the back of the train to the front on a parallel track, but instead crashed into the back of the train.

Spokesman Jan Baerwalde said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

The Uri regional police department said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

AP