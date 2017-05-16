Lockdown at White House has been cleared

Back to Trump presidency World Home

Update: 11pm: The US Secret Service says an incident near the White House has been cleared.

Earlier, the residence was placed on lockdown - after an individual jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue.

A suspect is in custody and pedestrian traffic has since resumed along the path area near the White House.

President Donald Trump had been hosting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks.

Earlier: The White House has been placed on Lockdown.

Reports have stated that the U.S Secret Service have placed The White House on lockdown to deal with a possible fence jumper.

It is understood the president Donald Trump was not inside the residence at the time.

No injuries have been reported.
KEYWORDS: white house, donald trump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World