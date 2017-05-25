Local newspaper editor shot dead in Siberia

The editor of a local newspaper in Siberia has been shot dead, Russian investigators said.

The investigative committee in the Krasnoyarsk region said 42-year-old Dmitry Popkov, editor of the Ton-M newspaper, was found dead with gunshot wounds outside his home in the city of Minusinsk.

The investigators had no details of the killing but said they were looking into several possible motives, including Mr Popkov's work.

Ton-M, founded by Mr Popkov in 2014, is a rare regional publication which has been openly critical of local authorities and functionaries from the Kremlin-backed United Russia party.

Mr Popkov held a brief tenure at the Minusinsk city council before he was stripped of his seat.