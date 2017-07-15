Lobbyist at Trump meeting denies Russian intelligence connection

The Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting with Trump campaign officials last year has denied that he is connected to Russian intelligence.

Rinat Akhmetshin has confirmed he was part of a June 2016 sit-down with a Russian lawyer and President Donald Trump's oldest son, son-in-law and campaign chairman.

Mr Akhmetshin's attendance and his lobbying background has created a new facet to a story that has hounded the White House for days.

It has also added to questions about potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mr Akhmetshin told the Associated Press he served in the Soviet military for two years in the 1980s.

Now a naturalised American citizen, he has lived in Washington since the early 1990s. He is well-known for his advocacy efforts.