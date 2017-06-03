Liverpool teen killed in city's third shooting in two days

Police in Merseyside have called for communities to "stand together" against gun crime as a teenager was killed in the third shooting in the area in two days.

Yousef Sonko, 18, was shot in the street in Toxteth on Friday night.

The murder came after two men were injured in separate shootings in the Fazakerley and Seaforth areas on Thursday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Richardson said: "We need to stand together to get these cowardly individuals off our streets and take firearms out of circulation. We need to build up an evidential picture.

"It is absolutely key in order to reduce the threat by taking firearms, as well as the people using those firearms, off our streets.

"If you have any information in relation to the whereabouts of firearms on Merseyside please contact us, we will act on all information.

"There is no place for firearms, or those who use them and bring fear to our communities, on our streets.

"We need members of the public to come forward with information so we can keep our streets safe and put these cruel and callous individuals who are causing pain in our communities behind bars."

Armed officers and ambulances were called to Tagus Street, at the rear of Lodge Lane, at about 8.30pm on Friday after Mr Sonko was found injured in the street.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Mr Richardson said: "The investigation is in its early stages and extensive inquiries are being carried out to establish any potential motive and to identify those responsible for this young man's tragic and untimely death.

"This was a cold blooded, targeted attack which has taken away the life of an 18-year-old man, who should have had the rest of his life to look forward to. A family has been shattered and their lives will never be the same again, we need to find those responsible.

"No mother, or father, expects to bury their child at the age of 18 years and I can't begin to imagine what this young man's family are going through, and our family liaison officers are currently providing them with specialist support.

"Someone somewhere knows who has done this and I ask them to search their conscience and do the right thing and give us the information."

Anyone with information can contact the gun crime hotline on 0800 230 0600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.