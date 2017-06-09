Live #Vote2017: Jeremy Corbyn says Labour is ready to lead the UK and Conservatives should stand aside

The story so far: Britain has a hung parliament, after Labour's victory in Southampton Test made it impossible for any party to reach the 326 MPs required to achieve an absolute majority in the House of Commons. Hung parliament as no party reaches 256 MPs required for absolute majority;

Reports indicate May has no intention of resigning as Prime Minister;

Conservatives 317 seats, Labour 261, SNP 35, Lib Dems 12, DUP 10, Ukip 0, Other 13;

Labour performing much better than predicted;

Turnout at the election is up in the seats declared so far;

Strong Labour lead suggests big turn out of young voters;

Update 9am: The Conservatives have lost the British election and should stand aside for a Labour minority government, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader reiterated his call for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister and said his party had achieved an "incredible result", putting on more than three million votes and gaining seats all over the UK.

"I think it's pretty clear who won this election," he said at Labour's headquarters in central London.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is greeted by hiis Office Director Karie Murphy as he arrives at Labour Party HQ in Westminster. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"We are ready to do everything we can to put our programme into operation. There isn't a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time, the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party, the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost.

"I think we need a change."

He added: "We are ready to serve this country."

Mr Corbyn said Labour was "ready to serve" as the Government and would not make any coalition deals or pacts.

"We have done no deals and no pacts with anybody, we're there as the Labour Party with our points of view, everybody knows what they are and everyone can see the huge increase in our support because of the way we conducted the election and the comprehensive nature of the programme we put forward."

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Conservative Party HQ in Westminster. Photo: Rick Findler/PA Wire

Mr Corbyn mocked Mrs May's election campaign slogan that she would provide "strong and stable" leadership.

"She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign, it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there, and she was saying she was doing it to bring about strong and stable government.

"Well this morning it doesn't look like a strong government, it doesn't look like a stable government, it doesn't look like a government that has any programme whatsoever."

Update 7.40am: Theresa May will seek to stay on as Prime Minister and Tory leader despite failing to win a majority after her decision to hold a snap election backfired spectacularly.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged the Tories would offer "stability" as the largest party with the most votes.

But Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should "consider her position" and take personal responsibility for a "dreadful" campaign and a "deeply flawed" manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country".

But Tory sources indicated she would continue in Number 10.

"Certainly that's what's expected," a source said.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement this morning.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May and now editor of the Evening Standard, told ITV: "Clearly if she's got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader."

Update 5.30am: SNP plans for a second independence referendum have suffered a major setback as the party saw dramatic losses in the General Election, with former first minister Alex Salmond and depute leader Angus Robertson amongst those ousted.

After making stunning gains in the 2015 election, Nicola Sturgeon's party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Ruth Davidson, whose Scottish Conservatives ejected Mr Salmond from Gordon and Mr Robertson from Moray, said her party is enjoying an "historic night".

She told BBC Scotland: "Indyref2 is dead, that's what we have seen tonight."

Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond as SNP leader and First Minister in 2014, admitted she was "disappointed" by the results, but said she would not make any "rash decisions" on her plan for another independence vote.

The Tory success in Scotland is in stark contrast to the situation south of the border, with Theresa May facing the prospect of losing her majority in the Commons.

The First Minister told BBC Scotland: ''This has been a disaster for Theresa May. She called an election clearly very arrogantly thinking she was going to crush the opposition, sweep everybody aside and cruise to a landslide majority.

''Her position I think is very, very difficult. We have to wait and see how things shake out. I've always said the SNP would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government.

''I'm disappointed at the SNP losses but I'm pleased that we've won the election.''

That was echoed by Mr Salmond, who said the SNP would seek to "build a progressive alliance to take this country forward and to avoid the calamity of hard Brexit".

The former nationalist leader, who was first elected as an MP 30 years ago in 1987, was defeated by Tory Colin Clark.

In his victory speech, Mr Clark said: "The silent majority have spoken. We're proud to be part of the United Kingdom."

Mr Salmond blamed a late surge in support for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour for the SNP's defeat in many seats, with the nationalists also losing John Nicolson, Mike Weir and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Pete Wishart, who was the chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee in the last parliament, held on to his Perth and North Perthshire seat by just 21 votes, with Tory MEP Ian Duncan coming close to ousting him.

Labour gained a number of seats back from the SNP - with the party making a return to winning ways in Scotland's largest city, taking the seat of Glasgow North East from Anne McLaughlin.

Ian Murray, who had been the only Labour MP in 2015, retained his Edinburgh South seat with a massively increased majority.

The Liberal Democrats also enjoyed success in East Dunbartonshire, where former UK government minister Jo Swinson won back the seat she had lost in 2015.

Mr Salmond said: "The Scottish National Party have lost many fine parliamentarians this evening, and that is a grievous blow to the SNP.

"But overall the results in Scotland show the SNP will have won a majority of seats in this country and a majority of the vote - something which I suspect the Prime Minister would like to be able to claim in the early hours of this morning but may not be able to do so.

"So the SNP might well find itself in reduced numbers in the House of Commons, but in a position of very substantial influence indeed.

"And I know that my colleagues will seek to use that influence to keep the Conservative Party from power and to build a progressive alliance to take this country forward and to avoid the calamity of hard Brexit."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said her party is seeing some "really encouraging results".

She told BBC Scotland: "Jeremy Corbyn's anti-austerity message has focused on radically changing our country and who it works for, so it actually delivers right across this country.

"The SNP vote is crumbling in their heartlands. Look at what's happening in Glasgow; look at what's happening across the west. It's a very bad night for the SNP."

Liberal Democrat former Scottish secretary Alistair Carmichael held on to his Orkney and Shetland seat.

As he was re-elected, he said the vote across Scotland shows "there's no appetite for a second independence referendum".

He added: "That is an idea that should be taken off the table."

Update 5am: Theresa May has said Conservatives will act to ensure "stability" if the Tories are the largest party with the biggest number of votes, as expected.

Mrs May's comments appeared to indicate she is preparing for the possibility of a hung parliament, after her massive gamble on a snap election backfired sensationally.

After going into the June 8 poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting she was heading for a substantially increased majority, Mrs May has lost two ministers, including the author of her manifesto, among a string of Conservative casualties.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country".

Theresa May was awaiting the real results after an exit poll suggested she was in for a bruising night

After 325 constituencies had declared, a Press Association forecast had the Tories set to win 325 seats, exactly half of the 650 MPs in the Commons but enough to maintain a working majority if Sinn Fein continues with its practice of not taking any seats they win.

A BBC analysis, which also took into account the exit poll which first revealed the shocking scale of the Tories' difficulties, suggested Mrs May was heading for 318 seats.

Accepting victory in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and "turned their backs on the politics of austerity".

The pound plummeted more than 1.5% against the US dollar and 1% against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said: "At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability.

"If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do."

The humiliating result facing Mrs May sparked questions about her future as PM and Conservative leader, after she took the fateful decision to bring forward the election date by three years in the hope of extending her Commons majority to bolster her position in Brexit talks.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May when she took office last July, told ITV: "Clearly if she's got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader."

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said the party would hold Mrs May to her campaign statement that if she lost six or more seats she would no longer be Prime Minister.

"Theresa May's authority has been undermined by this election," said Mr Watson.

"She is a damaged Prime Minister whose reputation may never recover."

Mr Osborne said there would be "a very big post mortem coming" in the party after the loss of Treasury minister Jane Ellison in Battersea.

Her defeat was followed by the loss of Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer in Ipswich.

Mr Gummer was the author of the manifesto which was blamed for driving away older voters furious at its plans to sell elderly people's homes after their deaths to pay for social care.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918.

Other prominent departures from the House of Commons included former deputy prime minister and ex-Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, who lost Sheffield Hallam to Labour after 12 years, and the Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Angus Robertson, whose Moray seat was taken by Tories.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

And Tim Farron's party took Bath back from Conservatives.

Mr Farron held on to his Westmorland and Lonsdale seat in Cumbria on a much-reduced majority, down from 8,949 in 2015 to just 777 now.

Ukip suffered a collapse in its support across the country following its best ever showing two years ago, with former voters switching to both Labour and the Tories.

Leader Paul Nuttall came a distant third in Boston & Skegness, taking little more than 3,000 votes.

With just 10 days to go before talks on Britain's EU withdrawal are due to begin in Brussels, Mr Nuttall said Mrs May had put Brexit "in jeopardy" by her decision to call a snap election.

"I said at the start this election was wrong. Hubris," he said.

Mr Nuttall's predecessor Nigel Farage said the Brexit project would be "in some trouble" if a Corbyn-led administration took office, and suggested he might return to frontline politics if doubts were raised about the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

He questioned Mrs May's position, saying: "Whatever the true result, the Conservative party needs a leader that believes in Brexit."

Mr Corbyn's party claimed Tory scalps in Stockton South and Vale of Clwyd and took Rutherglen & Hamilton West from the SNP, one of a series of reversals for the nationalists following their historic tally of 56 out of 59 seats north of the border in 2015.

Education Secretary Justine Greening scraped home in Putney, but saw her 2015 majority of more than 10,000 shrink to little more than 1,500.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour "could form the next government" and would attempt to do so as a minority government if results allowed, rather than seeking to form a coalition with other progressive parties like the Lib Dems.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: "We've got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns."

Mrs May suffered another ministerial casualty as Gavin Barwell lost his Croydon Central seat to Labour.

Mr Barwell, who was housing minister, lost by 5,652 votes to Labour's Sarah Jones.

The SNP's woes increased as former leader and ex-first minister Alex Salmond lost his Westminster seat of Gordon to the Conservatives.

Brexit Secretary David Davis dismissed suggestions that he was a potential future leader, telling the Press Association: "That is behind me, I didn't run last time for a reason - I thought it's for other people now.

"The simple truth is we have a Prime Minister, she is a very good leader, I'm a big supporter of hers. I'll fight tooth and nail to keep her in place."

Tories lost economic secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby in Brighton Kemptown.

Conservative former minister and prominent Remain campaigner Anna Soubry said that Mrs May must "consider her position".

Asked if Mrs May could remain as Tory leader, Ms Soubry told the BBC: "That is a matter for her. It is bad. She is in a very difficult place.

"She's a remarkable and very talented woman and she doesn't shy away from difficult decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position."

Ms Soubry made clear that Mrs May must take personal responsibility for a "dreadful" election campaign and a "deeply flawed" manifesto.

"Theresa did put her mark on this campaign," said Ms Soubry. "She takes responsibility, she always does and I know she will, for the running of the campaign.

"It was a tightly knit group, it was her group that ran this campaign and look where we are, for God's sake.

"This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party. We have to take stock and our leader needs to stake stock as well."