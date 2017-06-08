Live #Vote2017: Corbyn says UK could be a "different and fundamentally better place"

Election pointers: Conservatives 139 seats, Labour 157, Lib Dems 3, SNP 22, Ukip 0, Others 15;

Labour performing much better than predicted;

Early General Election results suggested Theresa May's decision to hold a snap poll has backfired. Turnout at the election is up in the seats declared so far; After 131 results, the turnout stood at 67.31%, an increase of 2.28%.

Labour lead suggests big turn out of young voters;

Exit poll of polls predict a hung parliament;

BBC forecasts Conservatives to win 322 seats, short of a parliamentary majority;

Labour predicted to get 261 seats;

Home secretary among ministers under threat;

Lib Dems forecast to gain six

Update 03:26am:Accepting victory in her constituency of Maidenhead, Prime Minister Theresa May said that if Conservatives had won the most seats and most votes, "it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability, and that is what we will do".

Update 03:20am:Jeremy Corbyn has called on Theresa May to resign, after general election results suggested she may be on course to lose her overall majority in the House of Commons.

Update 03:12am:Accepting victory after holding Islington North, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Politics has changed. Politics isn't going back into the box where it was before. People have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics."

Update 02:49am:Nick Clegg's career as Sheffield Hallam MP is, for the time being at least, over. His defeat to Labour spells the end of his 12 years in the role.

Update 02:47am:The SNP's John Nicolson has lost East Dunbartonshire to the Lib Dem Jo Swinson. Labour gain a seat in Sheffield Hallam

Update 02:45am:Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage makes a prediction, based on the early results. He tells ITV: "The role of Ukip may be just beginning. If we do find ourselves looking down the barrel at a second referendum, then Ukip will find itself plenty of space in British politics."

Update 02:22am:Strong stuff on Twitter from Labour's Lucy Powell. She is among those, from either side of the political floor, predicting some tough questions being asked of Theresa May's future.

Update 02:11am:Tory junior minister Jane Ellison has lost her Battersea seat to Labour.

Update 01:53am:A famous victory for the Conservative party in Angus in their first gain of the night.

Update 01:47am: "It looks likely to be a very, very bad result for Theresa May,"said the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson.

The turnout in Hastings was just over 70%, up from 68% at the last election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweets: "Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better."

Update 01:26am:Carlisle remain Conservative as they have been since 2010. Labour hold their seat in Tooting and Makerfield.

Update 01:18am:Labour has a wide majority win in Leigh with 73% of the vote. The first fain of the night swings for Labour in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Update 01:12am: The first Welsh result in Wales in Llanelli voted in favour of Labour once again. Wrexham has showed that the exit polls were inaccurate as Labour have clung on to their seat.

Update 00:52am: Conservatives have held their seat in Basildon South. Labour lead the polls with 10 seats thus far

Update 00:52am:Conservatives have lost a key seat that they wished to gain in Darlington.

Update 00:41am: Government figures reacted cautiously to the exit poll however Theresa May's decision to call a general election has become questionable one.

"It was the biggest gamble a politician has taken for a long time and if that exit poll is right, it's failed," said Craig Oliver, former director of communications at Downing Street for David Cameron.

Update 00:41am: Labour hold their seat in Middlesbrough and Workington while Conservatives hold their place in Basildon & Billericay

Update 00:35am:Conservatives have held their seat in Nuneaton and Broxbourne

Update 12.05am: Labour have won the seat in Sunderland West.

Update 11.57pm: Labour have won the seat in Newcastle Upon Tyne East, while the Conservative party have won their first seat of the night in Swindon North.

Update 11.45pm: Sunderland Central has returned Labour as the main party in the constituency.

Update 11.44pm: Here's what the British newspapers thought of the exit poll with a selection of headlines from their front pages.

DAILY MAIL:

BRITAIN ON A KNIFE EDGE

THE TIMES:

MAY'S BIG GAMBLE FAILS

DAILY TELEGRAPH:

SHOCK FOR MAY AS EXIT POLLS POINT TO HUNG PARLIAMENT

DAILY MIRROR:

HANGING BY A THREAD

DAILY EXPRESS:

MAY'S FIGHT TO STAY IN POWER

SUN:

MAYHEM

GUARDIAN:

EXIT POLL SHOCK FOR MAY

i:

SHOCK EXIT POLL LEAVES BRITAIN HANGING

Update 11.21pm: No British election in modern times has seen such large movement in the polls over such a short period.

A Labour source said: "This would be, by miles, the largest increase in popularity for a party during an election campaign."

The polls suggest there have been shifts in support between a number of parties.

Since the campaign began, Ukip has seen its average poll rating drop from 11% to 4%, the Lib Dems from 10% to 8% and the Greens from 4% to 2%.

The final published opinion poll, by Ipsos Mori for the Evening Standard put the Tories on 44%, eight points clear of Labour on 36%, with the Liberal Democrats on 7%, Ukip 4%, and the Greens 2%.

A Survation poll had the two parties almost neck and neck as voters prepared to cast their ballots, while ICM gave the Tories a comfortable 12-point lead.

Survation's final pre-election survey put the Tories on 41.3%, with Labour on 40.4%, the Liberal Democrats on 7.8%, SNP on 3.6%, Ukip on 2.4% and the Greens on 2.3%

ICM's findings in a poll for The Guardian put Mrs May's party on 46%, up one point compared with a poll on Monday, with Labour unchanged on 34%.

:: Ipsos Mori interviewed 1,291 GB adults by telephone between June 6 and 7.

:: Survation interviewed 2,798 adults by telephone between June 6 and 7.

:: ICM Unlimited interviewed a representative online sample of 1,532 adults between June 6 and 7.

Update 11.07pm: The second constituency to declare is Houghton and Sunderland South where Labour has won its second seat of the night.

It means Bridget Phillipson retains her seat for the party.

Update 11.03pm: The first constituency to declare is Newcastle Central and they have announced that the Labour Party has held the seat.

Newcastle Central beat Sunderland to become the first seat to declare at 11pm with Labour candidate Chi Onwurah winning.

Update 10.34pm: The exit poll suggests the Tories will lose 16 of the 330 seats they held at the end of the last Parliament, while Labour gains 37, the SNP loses 20 and the Liberal Democrats gain five.

However, even after 30,000 voters were questioned at 144 polling stations, there is always a possibility that the exit polls may be misleading.

The poll triggered instant speculation over the shape of any coalition if no party has an overall majority in the Commons.

Even with the support of Northern Ireland unionists, Conservatives would struggle to form a viable administration without reaching out to other parties.

Meanwhile, a so-called "progressive alliance" bringing together Labour, Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Greens would fall short of an absolute majority and produce a total only a few seats larger than the Tories on their own.

The one combination which would creep over the crucial 326 mark would be a repeat of the 2010 Tory-Lib Dem coalition, which has been explicitly ruled out by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron.

Labour, Lib Dems and the SNP have ruled out a formal coalition, speaking instead about the possibility of a minority administration being propped up on a vote-by-vote basis.

A Labour spokesman said: "If this poll turns out to be anywhere near accurate, it would be an extraordinary result. Labour would have come from a long way back to dash the hopes of a Tory landslide.

"There's never been such a turnaround in a course of a campaign. It looks like the Tories have been punished for taking the British people for granted."

A Lib Dem source said it was "too early" to comment on the exit poll, but indicated the party did not have significant ambitions for gains: "In this election holding our own is a good night."

Update 10.03pm: Polls have closed in the snap General Election that could see a number of seats change hands in Scotland.

An exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky suggests the SNP will win 34 seats, down from 56 in the last general election.

Voting ended sharply at 10pm, with results expected from the early hours of Friday.

Update 10.01pm: An exit poll taken from 144 polling stations across the UK is predicting that the Conservatives will be the largest party in a hung parliament.

The poll shows that the Conservatives will get 314 seats, but 326 seats are needed for a majority in Westminster.

The poll gives Labour 266 seats, Liberal Democrats 14, SNP 34 and Ukip no seats. Other candidates will get 22 seats.

Theresa May's gamble on a snap election looks set to cost her overall control of the House of Commons.

The Ipsos exit poll suggests voting intention is split starkly by age group.

The joint BBC, ITV and Sky poll was released as soon as polling stations closed at 10pm.

The survey was taken from voters across Britain who were asked to mark a mock ballot paper to show how they have voted.

Similar exit polls have correctly predicted who would take the keys to Number 10 in the last five elections, and in 2005 and 2010 came extremely close to predicting the exact number of seats.

If borne out by the actual results, the poll figures would represent a humiliation for the British Prime Minister, who went into the election with a small but viable majority and expectations that she should be able to secure an advantage of 100 seats or more in the House of Commons by going to the country early.

And it would be a personal triumph for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was widely regarded as having run a successful campaign after being written off as unelectable by many observers and some in his own party.

It would also represent a significant setback for the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, whose party won a historic 56 out of 59 seats north of the border just two years ago.

And it could throw the UK's politics into disarray as the parties scrabble to form a government, just 11 days before the expected start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels.

The poll suggests the Tories will lose 16 of the 330 seats they held at the end of the last Parliament, while Labour gains 37, the SNP loses 20 and the Liberal Democrats gain five.

However, even after 30,000 voters were questioned at 144 polling stations, there is always a possibility that the exit polls may be misleading.

In 2015, they significantly underestimated the Tory tally, putting David Cameron's party on 316 when it finally emerged with 331.

Update 9.40pm:With just 15 minutes to go until a joint BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll the man behind the poll has tweeted this …

Update 9pm: With just one hour to go until polling stations close British police have reported a largely incident free day of voting amidst heightened security.

In one minor incident a voter was racially abused outside a polling station by a man shouting anti-Semitic threats.

He shouted "f******g Jews, kill all the Jews, what are you doing here?" as the man was leaving the building in Hackney before coming back later with a crowbar shouting more abuse.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence at around 5pm in Clapton Common.

He has since been taken to an east London police station for questioning.

In another incident a photographer and a camera operator had an altercation outside a polling station in Kendal, Cumbria.

Update 8pm: Voters throughout the Britain are deciding whether Theresa May's gamble of calling a snap General Election will pay off.

In her last minute appeal Mrs May issued a last-minute plea to non-Tory voters to lend her their support to lead the Brexit negotiations which will define the country for generations.

Jeremy Corbyn used his final rally speech to claim his campaign had "changed the face of British politics" and Labour was preparing for government.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron urged Labour supporters to vote tactically to keep out the Conservatives.

Voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station at Notre Dame Primary School in Glasgow in the 2017 General Election. Picture:Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The opinion polls continue to suggest a Tory lead, although the scale of the advantage in recent studies has ranged from a single point to a double-digit cushion for Mrs May.

Mr Corbyn's best hope may be a high turnout among young voters, especially in target seats.

The first indication of results will come at 10pm with the result of a joint BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll as soon as polling stations close.

The survey will be taken from 144 polling stations across Britain, asking voters at these stations to mark a mock ballot paper to show how they have voted.

Similar exit polls have correctly predicted who would take the keys to Number 10 in the last five elections, and in 2005 and 2010 came extremely close to predicting the exact number of seats.

Results to watch out for (timings approximate)

By 12am

The three Sunderland constituencies - traditionally first to declare - should be in. All are safe Labour seats and all three should return women MPs, meaning that by this point in the night the House of Commons should be 100% female.

1am

Nuneaton: The first marginal seat to declare. Marcus Jones (Con) is defending a majority of 4,882 and Labour needs a 5.4% swing to win.

1.30am

Darlington: If the Tories win here in Labour's heartland of north-east England, they are on course for a very good night.

Wrexham: The first chance for the Tories to gain a seat from Labour in Wales.

2am

Bury North, Peterborough and Thurrock: Three Tory marginals are due to declare - all are key Labour targets.

Clwyd South: Can the Tories surge in Wales and grab this seat from Labour?

Hastings & Rye: The seat of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, which would fall to Labour on a 4.8% swing.

2.30am

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn's result should see him safely returned by a big margin.

Vale of Clwyd and Warwickshire North: Two chances for Labour to make gains from the Conservatives.

Ynys Mon: A close three-way fight between Labour (who are defending the seat), Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives

3am

Dunbartonshire East: The Liberal Democrats are hoping to take this seat back from the SNP.

Ealing Central & Acton and Hampstead & Kilburn: Two marginal seats that could offer the Tories their first chance of gaining from Labour in London.

Exeter: Can Ben Bradshaw cling on to one of Labour's few remaining seats in the South West?

Moray: Might the SNP's depute leader Angus Robertson be defeated by the Conservatives?

Westmorland & Lonsdale: Tim Farron's seat is due to declare. The Lib Dem leader would lose to the Tories on a 9.3% swing.

3.30am

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale: The Tories' only seat in Scotland is being challenged by the SNP.

Enfield North, Ilford North and Westminster North: More Labour London seats at risk from a swing to the Conservatives.

Sedgefield: Tony Blair's former seat would fall to the Conservatives on an 8.9% swing.

4am

Birmingham Northfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Walsall North: Three key West Midlands Labour seats at risk from a Tory surge.

Carshalton & Wallington and Southport: Two Lib Dem seats fancied by the Tories.

Gower: The seat with smallest majority in the country (just 27 in 2015), which Labour is hoping to take back from the Conservatives.

Richmond Park and Twickenham: Can Zac Goldsmith (Con) and Vince Cable (Lib Dem) win back their respective former seats?

4.30am

Blackpool South and Wolverhampton South West: Two more Labour marginals eyed by the Tories.

Maidenhead: Theresa May's seat is expected to declare around now.

Sheffield Hallam: Lib Dem former deputy PM Nick Clegg could lose his seat on a swing of 2.2% to Labour.

5am

Boston & Skegness: Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to win this seat from the Conservatives.

Bristol West: Can the Greens oust Labour and claim their second ever MP?

Brentford & Isleworth, City of Chester and Wirral West: Three of Labour's most marginal seats - all are being challenged by the Tories.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone: Sinn Fein is hoping to win back the seat from the UUP.

Halifax: Theresa May launched the Tories' manifesto here - but can Labour hold on?

5.30am

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk: The Conservatives are hoping to snap up this SNP marginal.

Hove: Can the Tories seize one of Labour's few remaining seats in south-east England?

6am

Brighton Pavilion: Caroline Lucas is defending the Greens' only seat.

Derby North: On paper, Labour's best chance of a gain from the Tories, who are defending a majority of just 41.

Derbyshire North East and Lancaster & Fleetwood: Two late chances for Tory gains from Labour.

7am

Morley & Outwood: Labour is hoping to win back the seat of the former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

Thanet South: Tory marginal being defended by Craig Mackinlay, who has been charged with allegedly overspending in the 2015 general election.

By 12pm

After a lull during the morning, the final seats should be declared just before lunchtime - Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Wansbeck.