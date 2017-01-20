LIVE: Protesters block routes into Trump inauguration ceremony

Update 3.40pm: Protesters have blocked routes into Mr Trump's inauguration ceremony as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to oppose his presidency.

Demonstrators lined up at a number of entrances into the event at the US Capitol building in Washington DC, where Mr Trump will be sworn in as president in just over an hour's time.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded at various security checkpoints near the Capitol in Washington as police in riot gear helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony on the National Mall.

Signs read "Resist Trump Climate Justice Now", ''Let Freedom Ring" and ''Free Palestine".

At one checkpoint, protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces to represent prisoners in US detention at Guantanamo Bay.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organise the Disrupt J20 protest, said protesters wanted to show Mr Trump and his "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous" supporters that they will not be silent.

The Disrupt J20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, vowed that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest if necessary.

Black Lives Matter and feminist groups also made their voices heard.

Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint. Picture: AP

Update 3pm: The Trumps and Obamas have met on the steps of the White House, following the church service attended earlier by the Trumps.

The two couples will have tea at the White House, after which they will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Out-going President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In under two hours time, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

But in a sign of deep divisions sown during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic legislators are boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington. Picture: AP

Trump aides said the president-elect had been personally involved in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech to a crowd of hundreds of thousands, expected to centre on his vision for what it means to be an American.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be "less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document".

Mr Trump has pledged to upend Mr Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health care law and building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

But he has offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

With rain a possibility today, the US National Park Service announced it was easing its "no umbrella" policy, allowing collapsible umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

The nation's soon-to-be president joked about the chance of a downpour. "That's okay," he told campaign donors at an event on Thursday night, "because people will realise it's my real hair.

"Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair."

Earlier:

Donald Trump declared "the work begins" as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Washington DC to welcome - or oppose - his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. Picture: AP

The tycoon-turned-politician took to Twitter yet again to send an early morning message to a nation bitterly divided by his election victory.

Mr Trump has pledged to unify America as he prepares to be sworn in amid plans for widespread protests and a boycott by dozens of politicians.

Donald Trump speaks at a pre-inaugural event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Picture: AP

He will address hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington and millions watching around the world in his first presidential speech.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Thousands of Trump supporters, many wearing hats declaring Make America Great Again, made the journey to the federal capital.

But legions of protesters also descended on the city, where a massive security operation was launched, including a heavily-guarded perimeter around the US Capitol building where Mr Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Protesters gathered outside Union Station waved placards which read "unity against racist Trump" and chanted "the people united will never be defeated".

Scott Williams, from protest group J20 Resist, said: "We planned this protest before the election because no matter who won ... movements like this and Black Lives Matter are the only future."

Demonstrators clashed with police outside a pro-Trump rally in Washington on Thursday night, while one group, DisruptJ20, has said it will try to shut down or cause delays at security checkpoints at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of his inauguration, Mr Trump told supporters: "We're going to unify our country. We're going to make American great for all our people. We're going to do things that haven't been done for our country for many, many decades. It's going to change."

After forecasters predicted rain in Washington DC on Friday, Mr Trump added: "I don't care frankly if it's going to be beautiful or if it's going to rain like crazy. It makes no difference to me. I have a feeling it's going to be beautiful."

Mr Trump is reportedly drafting a relatively short inaugural speech with the help of Stephen Miller, his incoming senior White House adviser for policy.

Hillary Clinton is listed to attend the inauguration ceremony with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, despite her bitterly fought election loss. President Barack Obama and former president George W Bush will also attend.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who was the first British politician to meet Mr Trump after his election victory, has travelled to Washington for the ceremony.

Some 65 Democratic Congress members have said they will boycott Mr Trump's inauguration following his row with congressman John Lewis.

Mr Lewis called Mr Trump's victory illegitimate because of Russia's alleged interference in the election, prompting the president-elect to brand the civil rights activist as "all talk, talk, talk - no action or results".

Mr Trump will take part in the presidential procession and parade after he is sworn as president, before attending the inaugural ball at the Walter E Washington Convention Centre later that evening.

On Saturday, celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Amy Schumer and Patricia Arquette have said they will attend a women's march on Washington which is expected to attract 200,000 people.

Mr Trump has said he will not start attending to presidential duties until Monday.