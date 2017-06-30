LIVE: Gunman shot dead after shootings at New York hospital, police confirm

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

At least two people, and possibly three, are reported to have been shot in the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx, in New York City;

There are reports that the victims are doctors. Their condition is unknown as yet;

The gunfire broke out at 2.50pm local time today;

The shooter has been shot dead, police confirmed;

He is believed to have been an ex-employee;

It is reported the shooter wore a white lab coat, and was armed with a rifle;

Update 9.04pm: A New York City police spokesman has said that a gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital has been shot dead.

Update 8.55pm: Police say at least two people have been shot at a New York City hospital and the gunman is still at large.

The gunfire broke out at 2.50pm local time on Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn.

Update 8.48pm: The New York Times is reporting that at least three doctors were shot inside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Mount Hope area of the Bronx, according to a Fire Department official.

The condition of the doctors is not known.

The Times further reports that in a radio transmission, police described the gunman as a tall, thin man wearing a blue shirt and white lab coat.

Earlier:

Multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital, police said.

The gunfire broke out at 2.50pm local time today inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire vehicles.

It is being reported the shooter or shooters are still at large, and may still be in the hospital.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Centre describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units.

Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.