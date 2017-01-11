LIVE: Donald Trump says 'If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset'

Donald Trump is holding his first press conference since winning the election in November.

Donald Trump has described as "nonsense" unverified claims that Moscow had filmed him in a hotel room in the city, and captured compromising footage.

He said he would be "the greatest jobs-producer that God ever created"

Trump says intelligence agencies may have leaked a dossier on his ties to Russia, and says it would be `blot' on their record.

President-elect Trump spokesman condemns publication of dossier on Trump and Russia as `outrageous and irresponsible'

On Vladimir Putin Donald Trump said: "If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability"

Of the Trump empire he said: "My company is much more powerful than people realised." He said his two sons Eric and Donald would run the company.

Lawyer says Trump to put business assets in trust, but his company will still pursue deals in US while he's president.

He repeated criticisms of the Democratic party's computer security systems and their anti-hacking arrangements.

When asked how the recent claims about Moscow would colour his relationship with Vladimir Putin he said the "fake news" about the claims in a hotel room in Moscow were "crap". He said it should never have been released, and it was a disgrace that it had been.

Earlier, vice-Presidential elect Mike Pence criticised what he called a "concerted effort in the mainstream media to de-legitimize our administration". He further criticised the actions of those media who published the unverified claims.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has angrily denied claims that Russia has material that could be used to blackmail him.

Moscow has also denied the claims.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of State says he believes Vladimir Putin and Russia interfered in the US election.

Rex Tillerson is before the US Senate for his confirmation hearing where he described Russia's action during the election as "troubling".

He was asked by Republican Marco Rubio if he believed Russia had hacked emails to denigrate Hillary Clinton and answered: "The report is troubling. t indicates the actions you describe were undertaken."