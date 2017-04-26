LIVE: Donald Trump plans to cut top income tax rate and corporate tax rate

Update 6.58pm: US President Donald Trump plans to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by wealthier Americans.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6% to 35%.

Donald Trump's new economic plan includes a measure to introduce a 15% business tax rate, which would apply to corporations, as well as smaller businesses, it was confirmed in a press conference this evening.

The plan also aims to reduce the number of individual income tax brackets to three — 10%, 25% and 35%.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments.

The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8% tax on investment income from President Barack Obama's health care law.

BREAKING: White House has released these key points of the Trump tax plan - @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/MgvQP20R02 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 26, 2017

Earlier:

The FTSE 100 edged higher and the pound was mixed as investors awaited details of Donald Trump's plans for a massive US corporate tax cut.

Sterling was hovering near the flatline against the US dollar at 1.283, but was up 0.5% versus the euro at 1.180.

London's blue chip index, meanwhile, ended the day up 0.18% or 13.08 points at 7,288.72, while the FTSE 250 closed at a fresh record high at 19,678.82 points, up 0.49% on the day.

It comes after Mr Trump's treasury secretary confirmed the US administration will be calling for a massive cut in the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 15%.

"This afternoon's comments from US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin don't appear to add too much detail to what we already know," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said.

"He went on to say that further principles would be laid out later today, which suggests that we'll get an aspiration list and that anything tangible will have to wait until much later in the year, meaning that we're not really that much better off than we were 24 hours ago in terms of detail.

"This probably helps explain why European stocks have remained in a holding pattern just below this week's peaks"

Across Europe, the French Cac 40 and German Dax rose 0.19% and 0.05%, respectively.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices rose 0.2% to US$52.07, after US Energy Department data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories.

Seperately, New York would release the state tax returns for Donald Trump and other New Yorkers holding high office under state legislation crafted by Democrats.

The measure does not mention Mr Trump by name, but it comes after the New York City Republican refused to release his tax returns during his successful run for the US presidency last year.

If the Bill passes, the state would be required to release the past five years of state tax returns for Mr Trump.

It would also apply to other New Yorkers holding specific offices including the state's two US Senate seats and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who already voluntarily releases his returns.

Democratic Senator Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, says New York has a unique opportunity to ensure all Americans can learn more about the president's financial interests.