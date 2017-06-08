LIVE #ComeyTestimony: Comey says trump administration chose to 'defame' me and FBI

UPDATE: Former FBI director James Comey has said the Trump administration chose to "defame" me and the FBI using "lies, plain and simple".

Earlier: Ex-FBI director James Comey is beginning is testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee into his interactions with Donald Trump before the president fired him on May 9.

Mr Comey's detailed and vivid recollections of his one-on-one conversations with Mr Trump were revealed in seven pages of prepared testimony released on yesterday.

His remarks paint a picture of an FBI director so disconcerted by his interactions with the president that he began keeping written memos of their private discussions.