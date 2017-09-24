Listen up scientists, the internet has a lot of #stupidquestions for you

As part of their weekly Open Mic Rejects podcast, hosts Todd Gillett and Clint Parsons asked the internet to come up with stupid questions they would like to ask scientists.

And, boy, the internet delivered.

From wanting to know about the fate of Schrodinger’s cat to what was the colour of the apple after it fell on Newton’s head, Twitter was full of questions.

And here are some of the best ones.

If you were to read a book on helium, could you out it down? #StupidQuestionsForScientists — Daniel Morgan (@BelovedGhast) September 24, 2017

Do you have sex on the table periodically? #StupidQuestionsForScientists — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) September 19, 2017

Can you tie a knot in string theory? #StupidQuestionsForScientists — Kenneth Reading (@KennethReading) September 19, 2017

Was Schrodinger's cat okay in the end..? #StupidQuestionsForScientists — Bunniboila (@bunniboila) September 19, 2017

If the universe is expanding, should we loosen Orions' belt?#StupidQuestionsForScientists — Doc (@DocDarnell) September 19, 2017

Wind turbines. Are you a big fan? — Steven (@steve_d24) September 19, 2017

When that apple hit Newton's head what colour was the apple? — Aqsa S (@bullet_tears) September 20, 2017

If the internet is everywhere, why do we have to pay to access it? pic.twitter.com/8ZBtHRbqd7 — MaskedGeek 🤓 (@MaskedGEEK_YT) September 20, 2017

Did Pavlov really die of pneumonia or was he eaten by a pack of vengeful, salivating dogs?#StupidQuestionsForScientists — Why All The Anger? (@WhyAllTheAnger) September 24, 2017

Do rocket scientists say "It's Not Rocket Science" to each other as a joke? #StupidQuestionsForScientists — Lamby (@RayL11455) September 19, 2017

If I put my trust in gravity will it let me down again? — Gavin Etheridge (@stgavalot) September 19, 2017

We want answers, and we want them now.