Lifestyle of Laura Ashley boss and ex-wife 'by no means frugal', court told

A Laura Ashley boss and his ex-wife who are fighting over tens of millions in a divorce court disagree about the way they lived their lives, a judge has heard.

Khoo Kay Peng, 78, non-executive chairman of Laura Ashley Holdings, admits they had "fabulous wealth", but says the family lived frugally.

Former beauty queen Pauline Chai, 70, told Mr Justice Bodey that their lifestyle had been "by no means frugal".

Dr Khoo and Ms Chai, who have five grown-up children, are fighting at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London following the breakdown of their 42-year marriage.

Ms Chai, who was Miss Malaysia 1969 and lives in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, wants to walk away with more than £100 million.

She says their asset kitty is at least £205 million and says she should get a 50% share.

Dr Khoo, who is based in Malaysia, says Ms Chai should pocket about £9 million, the judge has been told.

Barrister Christopher Wagstaffe QC, who is leading Dr Khoo's legal team, on Wednesday put it to Ms Chai that the family had lived frugally despite having "fabulous wealth".

He said the family had homes in Malaysia and Canada, but said those properties were not lavish.

Ms Chai gave detail of the scale of houses, told of staff they had employed and described cars they had owned.

"I disagree," she told Mr Justice Bodey. "It was by no means frugal."

Mr Justice Bodey began analysing evidence on Thursday and the hearing is expected to last some weeks.

Ms Chai and Dr Khoo, who both come from Malaysia and married in 1970, have spent more than £6 million between them on lawyers since their marriage broke down, judges have heard.

The pair could not agree on whether decisions about who got what should be made in English or Malaysian courts, and litigation was launched in both countries.

Dr Khoo said the marital home was in Malaysia and said a judge in Malaysia should make decisions about the division of money.

He says Ms Chai is a ''forum shopper'' and wants to fight in England because an English judge will give her a more generous award.

Ms Chai said they had moved their home to Berkhamsted before separating and therefore decisions should be made in an English court.

In December 2015, Ms Chai claimed victory in the fight over jurisdiction following a ruling by three Court of Appeal judges in London.

Mr Justice Bodey has told pair that they can still settle differences and has urged them to negotiate.