Libya air base attack that killed dozens could be war crime, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Libya has condemned a suspected militia attack on an air base in the country's south that reportedly killed at least 60 soldiers and civilians and wounded dozens more.

Martin Kobler said that if the reports were true, the "unprovoked attack on the Buraq al-Shati air base" on Thursday could amount to war crimes and may be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

Libya's army, loyal to an east-based parliament, promised a "strong" response to the attack, believed to have been carried out by militias from the country's west.

The country descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.

- PA