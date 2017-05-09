Liberal candidate wins South Korea's presidential election
09/05/2017 - 16:14:50Back to World Home
Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in has declared victory in South Korea's presidential election after his two major rivals conceded defeat.
The election sets up the country's first liberal rule in a decade.
It follows months of political turmoil caused by ousted president Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal.
The concessions by conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo came after exit polls forecast that Mr Moon would win.
Join the conversation - comment here