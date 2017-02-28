Lego's newest set celebrates our two favourite things: Women and science

Lego Ideas allows fans to design their own Lego sets and the latest design to be picked to become reality is particularly baller – it celebrates the women of Nasa.

Celebrate the pioneers, encourage the next generation. Happy Intl. Day of Women and Girls in Science! #womeninscience #girlsinscience pic.twitter.com/m2TVOqSAiM — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) February 11, 2017

Science writer and editor Maia Weinstock was the creator of the set and she’s understandably thrilled to see her design come to life.

THANK YOU to all who supported this project... Having @LEGO bring your vision to kids everywhere is a dream come true — and you helped!! pic.twitter.com/JELmB8OZyz — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

Lego Ideas’s marketing manager Lise announced the winner and described the project as a way for Maia to “celebrate accomplished women in the STEM profession, in particular those who have made a big impact through their work at NASA”.

So, let’s meet the five amazing women who are going to be immortalised in Lego form.

Katherine Johnson is a physicist and mathematician who worked at Nasa – you might also recognise her from the movie Hidden Figures where she is played by Taraji P Henson.

Wishing the best to #HiddenFigures tonight. These are the stories that need to be told! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/87BsEohdqn — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) February 27, 2017

Mae Jemison was the first African-American woman to travel in space when she made the trip in 1992.

Margaret Hamilton is best known for her work on the software for the Apollo space mission.

"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly." —Margaret Hamilton, computer science pioneer #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/QjWc5IHP4x — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) February 8, 2017

Nancy Grace Roman is an astronomer who was one of the first female executives of Nasa and has been dubbed the “Mother of Hubble” thanks to her work that contributed to the Hubble telescope.

"I am glad I ignored the many people who told me I could not be an astronomer." —Nancy Grace Roman https://t.co/iIAU6aCOMw #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/JwMXgft1Po — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) January 18, 2017

Sally Ride was a physicist and astronaut who became the first American woman in space in 1983.

"If we want scientists and engineers in the future, we should be cultivating the girls as much as the boys." —Sally Ride #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/cxluonwSxn — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) January 5, 2017

People are pretty excited to get their hands on the set (whether it’s for their kids or themselves).

I need to buy this for my daughter.

And son can play with them when he's older. https://t.co/chPAkX1f1e — Claire Goverts (@ClaireGoverts) February 28, 2017

I play with Legos with my son everyday. Excited to add these to our collection! https://t.co/25jhtZlRXM — Allison Bogart (@AllieBBogart) February 28, 2017

It really is an ace celebration of some seriously impressive women.

About freaking time. Children (girls & boys) need to see that a women's place is wherever the hell she chooses it to be. https://t.co/abiPv7U0n8 — mildly facetious (@cadmus_photo) February 28, 2017

Representation matters! Excited to see LEGO celebrating the accomplishments of women in space & aeronautics professions with @LegoNASAWomen. https://t.co/34lzPdFGI0 — Cecilia W.S. Leung (@CelestialCess) February 28, 2017

Designers at @Lego_Group are already planning the set's ultimate look and feel. I'll share updates as I'm able, here and on @LegoNASAWomen. — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

Lego set designers are already working hard to bring Maia’s idea to life, which is likely to hit shelves late 2017 or early 2018.