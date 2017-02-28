Lego's newest set celebrates our two favourite things: Women and science

Lego Ideas allows fans to design their own Lego sets and the latest design to be picked to become reality is particularly baller – it celebrates the women of Nasa.

Science writer and editor Maia Weinstock was the creator of the set and she’s understandably thrilled to see her design come to life.

Lego Ideas’s marketing manager Lise announced the winner and described the project as a way for Maia to “celebrate accomplished women in the STEM profession, in particular those who have made a big impact through their work at NASA”.

So, let’s meet the five amazing women who are going to be immortalised in Lego form.

Katherine Johnson is a physicist and mathematician who worked at Nasa – you might also recognise her from the movie Hidden Figures where she is played by Taraji P Henson.

Mae Jemison was the first African-American woman to travel in space when she made the trip in 1992.

Margaret Hamilton is best known for her work on the software for the Apollo space mission.

Nancy Grace Roman is an astronomer who was one of the first female executives of Nasa and has been dubbed the “Mother of Hubble” thanks to her work that contributed to the Hubble telescope.

Sally Ride was a physicist and astronaut who became the first American woman in space in 1983.

People are pretty excited to get their hands on the set (whether it’s for their kids or themselves).

It really is an ace celebration of some seriously impressive women.

Lego set designers are already working hard to bring Maia’s idea to life, which is likely to hit shelves late 2017 or early 2018.
