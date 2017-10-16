Lebanon leader says country cannot cope with Syrian refugees

Lebanon's president said his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organise their return.

Michel Aoun said the refugees' return to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions.

He specified rising unemployment among the Lebanese.

At least one million registered Syrian refugees live in Lebanon, almost 25% of its population.

Many more are believed to live unregistered, straining the country's already fraying infrastructure.

Mr Aoun spoke on Monday as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League.

He said Lebanon does not want to force any returns, but appealed to international organisations not to "frighten" those who want to go home.

AP