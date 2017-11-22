Lebanese PM puts resignation on hold following request from the president to reconsider

Lebanon’s prime minister Saad Hariri has said he is putting his resignation on hold following a request from the president to reconsider.

In surprise conciliatory comments from the presidential palace, Mr Hariri said he is putting Lebanon’s interest first and looks forward to a "real partnership" with President Michel Aoun.

Saad Hariri

He said he presented his resignation to Mr Aoun at the presidential palace, but responded to the president’s request to give him more time for consultations, "hoping it will constitute a serious introduction for (national) dialogue."

Mr Hariri announced his resignation in a televised address from Saudi Arabia on November 4, stunning the nation and plunging the country into turmoil.

Top Lebanese officials accused Mr Hariri’s patron, Saudi Arabia, of forcing his resignation and detaining him in the kingdom for days.