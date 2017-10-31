Leading opposition figure Mykola Statkevich 'arrested' in Belarus

A leading opposition figure in Belarus has been detained by police, his wife said.

Marina Adamovich said in a Facebook post she was travelling with her husband, Mykola Statkevich, on Monday evening when they were stopped by traffic police, who detained Mr Statkevich.

Ms Adamovich said she was not told why he was detained.

Mr Statkevich had organised two events in Belarus this month, a protest march against the government on October 21 and a commemoration on Sunday for victims of Stalin-era political repression.

Mr Statkevich ran against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the 2010 election and was arrested after a large demonstration protesting against the results.

He spent the next five years in prison.

He had been due to travel to Ukraine for a conference on Tuesday involving members of the European Parliament.

Opposition leader Mykola Statkevich

AP