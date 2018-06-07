Leader of corrupt Baltimore police unit jailed for 25 years

A leader of a corrupt Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

US District Judge Catherine Blake handed down the punishment to former Gun Trace Task Force leader Sergeant Wayne Jenkins on Thursday.

Jenkins had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges including racketeering, robbery and falsifying records.

From left, Daniel Hersl, Evodio Hendrix, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, Maurice Ward, Momodu Gando and Wayne Jenkins, the seven police officers who are facing charges of robbery, extortion and overtime fraud, and are accused of stealing money and drugs from victims (Baltimore Police Department via AP)

He is the second member of the disbanded task force to be sentenced.

In his plea agreement, Jenkins admitted to robbing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash as well as drugs including cocaine and heroin from people who had been temporarily detained or arrested.

Jenkins gave stolen drugs to an associate who resold them, enriching both men.

- Press Association