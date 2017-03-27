Le Pen: I would quit if France rejects Eurozone exit

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that if her plan to pull France from the euro currency is rejected by the French if she is elected, she would resign.

Ms Le Pen, speaking on Europe 1 radio, reiterated her plan to hold a referendum on the euro issue if elected president, and pledged: "If it's no, I will go."

The National Front leader said a show of support for the eurozone would mean the French "choose a model of governance imposed by the European Union" - which Ms Le Pen also wants to exit.

It also would also mean "70% of my project cannot be put in place", she said.

Ms Le Pen tops opinion polls ahead of the April 23 and May 7 voting, along with independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.