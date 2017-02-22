Le Pen aide charged in European Parliament jobs probe

A top aide of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been handed preliminary charges in an investigation into money spent on her party's European Parliament assistants.

Catherine Griset was detained for questioning on Wednesday and subsequently charged with breach of trust, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Ms Le Pen's bodyguard Thierry Legier, who was also questioned, was released without charge.

Both were employed as European Parliament assistants.

Asked about the questioning, Ms Le Pen dismissed the probe as "political manoeuvring" ahead of France's two-round April-May presidential election.

Prompted by a European Commission investigation into the case, the Paris prosecutor's office opened a judicial inquiry on potential charges including fraud, abuse of trust and organised criminal activity.

Investigators are also looking at other National Front members' use of parliamentary aides.

Investigators suspect that members of Ms Le Pen's National Front used legislative aides for the party's political activity while they were on the European Parliament's payroll.

The party denies wrongdoing.

AP