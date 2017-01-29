Donald Trump's chief of staff defends travel ban order

White House staff have been defending Donald Trump's travel ban.

His executive order created travel chaos over the weekend and has led to demonstrations at a number of US airports.

The refusal to grant entry to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries has been widely condemned by world leaders.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan says although US immigration policies are a matter for the US authorities, the ban could have far-reaching implications.

However, President Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus has defended the policy.

"109 people were detained for further questioning," he said. "Most of those people were moved out.

"Perhaps some of these people should be detained further, and if they're folks who shouldn't be detained in this country, they're going to be detained.

"So [I] apologise for nothing here."