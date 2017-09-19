Latest version of Apple operating system goes live to users worldwide

The newest version of Apple's mobile operating system - iOS 11, which powers the iPhone and iPad - has gone live to users.

The software, which is available to download for free, includes a re-designed App Store and enhanced skills for virtual assistant Siri as well as improved multitasking abilities for iPad users.

The update is available to users of the iPhone 5s or newer and fifth generation iPad or iPad mini 2 or newer owners.

New powers to use augmented reality apps are also part of the update, as are a range of new emoji icons.

Apple's newest iPhone is also due to go on sale this week, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, alongside a new version of the Apple Watch.

iOS 11 has already caused controversy among advertisers ahead of its release, because of a new feature that restricts the ability of some online advertisers to use cookies to track user browsing habits to help target them with adverts.

A group of advertisers in the US sent an open letter to Apple calling on them to change their plans as they risk disrupting the digital economy.

However, privacy advocates commended Apple's stance and clamp down on the use ad-target web users.

The iPhone X, Apple's new flagship smartphone is also due to go on-sale in November, before the company's Siri-powered music speaker, the HomePod, launched in December.