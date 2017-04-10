LATEST: United Airlines CEO responds to THAT incident on Flight 3411

UPDATE 5.30pm: United CEO Oscar Munoz has released a response in relation to the incident on Flight 3411.

"This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United," he said.

"I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers.

"Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened.

"We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and futher address and resolve this situation."

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

EARLIER: Video footage has surfaced of a man being dragged, by security, from a United Airlines flight after he refused to give up his seat voluntarily.

According to reports, and eyewitness accounts, United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday was overbooked, and passengers were asked to voluntarily give up their seats to accommodate United employees who needed to get to Kentucky for work.

One witness, Audra D Bridges, who recorded the video, said the airline offered passengers $400 and a free night in a hotel to voluntarily give up their spot and take a flight at 3pm on Monday.

The offer increased to $800, but no one accepted the deal.

A computer was then used to choose passengers at random, and they would have to leave the plane.

Two passengers willingly gave up their seats, but when the man in the video refused to surrender his for United employees, he was forcibly removed by airline security.

Despite protests from the passenger, who according to reports, claims he was a doctor trying to get home to patients, the video showed him being approached by security and dragged across the row of seats before being tossed into the aisle and then dragged the length of the plane.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

Further eyewitness reports from Jayse D Anspach claim the doctor was injured in the altercation.

"A couple of airport security men forcefully pulled the doctor out of his chair and to the floor of the aisle.

"In so doing, the doctor's face was slammed against an arm rest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth.

"It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll.

"10mins later, the doctor runs back into the plane with a bloody face, clings to a post in the back, chanting, 'I need to go home.'"

United Airlines released the following statement about the incident.

"Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

"We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities."