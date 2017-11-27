Latest: UK man admits hiding camera in Starbucks toilet

Update 1.42pm: A man has admitted installing a hidden camera in a Starbucks toilet after capturing himself on film.

Antony Dines, 31, of Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, pleaded guilty at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court to four counts of voyeurism.

A camera was seized by police in a Starbucks in Vauxhall, south London, close to the headquarters of MI6, after a member of the public discovered it in a ceiling grate on November 22 2016.

George Crivelli, prosecuting, said the coffee shop had one customer toilet, adding that Dines told police he had a "fetish for watching women urinating".

Dines was charged with two counts of voyeurism in relation to the camera in Starbucks - installing equipment and recording a private act in order to obtain sexual gratification on or before November 22 2016.

Mr Crivelli told the court that Dines filmed himself installing the camera.

He was arrested last Wednesday after detectives appealed for help in identifying the man caught on the camera.

Mr Crivelli said Dines installed the camera in February 2016, and the court heard the camera had captured up to 24 videos of people using the toilet.

Mr Crivelli said a rucksack in Dines' possession, which he initially told police was not his, was found to contain small cameras, memory cards, a small screwdriver and nine pairs of women's underwear.

Two of the four charges Dines pleaded guilty to relate to a camera in a ladies toilet at a place of work.

Dines was granted bail on the condition that he should not be in possession of any recording device, and should not go to any public premises with a toilet which the public has access to.

District Judge Karen Hammond indicated that a community order is a possible punishment for Dines, who has no previous convictions.

Dines is expected to be sentenced at the same court on December 6.

