Latest: Two dead, 24 injured during shooting at Las Vegas concert - reports

Two dead, 24 injured during shooting at Las Vegas concert - reports

Update 7.45am: At least two people have died and 24 more are injured with suspected gunshot wounds, a Las Vegas hospital spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival as country music artist Jason Aldean was performing.

Local media is reporting that one police officer has been shot.

Machine gun fire can be heard in a video posted online during the concert.

Flights to and from McCarran Airport have also been halted.

Earlier: Las Vegas police are investigating reports of an active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino.

Reports indicate that several people have been taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

It is believed the shooting happened at a country music concert.

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Pictures: AP Photo/John Locher

What sounded like automatic gunfire could be heard in video from the scene posted on social media.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the south end of the Strip.

Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed off at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Road.

More to follow.
