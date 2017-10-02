Latest: Two dead, 24 injured during shooting at Las Vegas concert - reports

Update 7.45am: At least two people have died and 24 more are injured with suspected gunshot wounds, a Las Vegas hospital spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival as country music artist Jason Aldean was performing.

Local media is reporting that one police officer has been shot.

Machine gun fire can be heard in a video posted online during the concert.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Flights to and from McCarran Airport have also been halted.

UPDATE: Flights in and out of @LASairport have been temporarily halted in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

Earlier: Las Vegas police are investigating reports of an active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino.

Reports indicate that several people have been taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

It is believed the shooting happened at a country music concert.

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Pictures: AP Photo/John Locher

What sounded like automatic gunfire could be heard in video from the scene posted on social media.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the south end of the Strip.

Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed off at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Road.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

More to follow.