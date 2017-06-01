Latest: Trump to withdraw US from Paris Climate Agreement 'to put American workers first'
Reports are emerging that the US is to officially withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.
Reuters news agency is reporting that a White House document confirms the news.
The reports indicate that Trump will say the decision to withdraw 'is keeping his campaign promise to put American workers first' and that that under the Paris agreement, China would continue to increase its emissions until 2030.
Trump will issue a statement at 8pm.
More to follow.
