Latest: Takeaway owner tells how Parsons Green bombing police arrested worker

Update 3.25pm: A chicken takeaway owner has described how undercover police investigating the Parsons Green bombing swooped on a worker finishing his shift.

Suleman Sarwar, who manages Aladdins on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, west London, said Yahyah Farroukh, 21, was "grabbed" by detectives after clocking off at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The suspect, reportedly a Syrian refugee, was said to be "very normal" and had worked at the chicken shop "for a good number of months".

Yahyah Farroukh

Mr Sarwar, 43, said: "This is all very overwhelming, not a thing you're equipped for or used to. He was very normal.

"He was working that night and when he finished it was at that point that the police all grabbed him. It was surprising seeing him on the news."

The takeaway boss, who owns the shop with his brothers, said he was sure Farroukh was Syrian because of his distinctive dialect.

He said: "At some point he took some time off because his father died in Egypt.

"He tried to go out to Egypt but they wouldn't allow him being a Syrian refugee."

The suspect then returned to work after a period of mourning.

Police searched Farroukh's locker at the property on Sunday and took away CCTV recordings to examine, Mr Sarwar said.

He added: "I hope that the police get to the bottom of this."

Both Farroukh and an 18-year-old man, understood to be the suspected bomber, are said to have spent time in foster care with Penelope and Ronald Jones, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.

Farroukh's home in Stanwell, Surrey was searched by police on Sunday after armed police raided the Jones's house in Sunbury-on-Thames on Saturday.

Both men remain in custody for questioning over the attack, which injured 30 people.

Update 12.50pm: Two men who were fostered by the same British couple are being questioned by counter-terrorism police investigating the Parsons Green bombing, it has been claimed.

A 21-year-old, identified by his employers as Yahyah Farroukh, was arrested after he finished his shift at a fried chicken shop in Hounslow, west London on Saturday night as part of the probe into Friday's attack.

According to his Facebook profile, Farroukh is originally from Damascus and is living in London, having studied English at West Thames College.

Both Farroukh and an 18-year-old man, understood to be the suspected bomber, are believed to have spent time in foster care with Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.

Suleman Sarwar, 43, who owns Aladdin's Fried Chicken on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, with his brothers, said Farroukh worked at the takeaway.

Mr Sarwar said: "Yes he is familiar. I recognise him as a member of staff.

"He was very normal. I don't know how long he worked here. It was surprising seeing him on the news."

Mr Sarwar added that Farroukh had been working on Saturday and was arrested outside the shop after his shift at around 11.30pm.

He said: "It was at that point that the police all grabbed him."

Asked if police had been staking out the shop, Mr Sarwar said "I suspect so" but said he was not aware of any operations.

The takeaway owner added he was sure Farroukh was Syrian because of his distinctive dialect.

Mr Sarwar added police had taken CCTV recordings from the shop on Sunday and carried out a search of the property.

A spokeswoman for the college said: "West Thames College confirms that Yahyah Farroukh, who, according to media reports is the second suspect detained in connection with the Parsons Green incident, was a former student at the college from December 2013 to June 2015.

"Yahyah Farroukh joined the college aged 17 to learn English and completed ESOL Threshold courses.

"The college has robust, well-established Prevent procedures and will co-operate fully with requests from the police."

The younger suspect was detained on Saturday morning in the departure area of Dover ferry port, which is the busiest ferry hub in Europe and a gateway to the French coast.

Farroukh's home in Stanwell, Surrey was searched by police on Sunday, after armed officers raided the Jones' home in Sunbury-on-Thames on Saturday.

A local politician said he understood an 18-year-old Iraqi orphan was living with the couple, having moved to Britain aged 15 after his parents died.

Leader of Spelthorne Borough Council Ian Harvey, whose ward is Sunbury East, said he learnt about the boy's background from neighbours of Mr and Mrs Jones and information available publicly.

He told the Press Association: "One thing I understand is that he was an Iraqi refugee who came here aged 15 - his parents died in Iraq."

Of the other suspect, he added: "I think it is widely known that this person who lives at (the Stanwell) property was a former foster child at the property which was raided yesterday."

Earlier: Counter-terror police visited the main suspect in the Parsons Green bombing just weeks ago, a neighbour has claimed.

The 18-year-old, understood to be suspected of planting the device on a Tube train, is believed to have been living with foster carers Ronald Jones, 88, and wife Penelope, 71.

Their home was subject to an armed raid on Saturday morning and is still behind a huge metal police cordon on the street in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

Stephen Griffiths, 28, who lives opposite the "lovely couple", said they were visited "multiple times" by police, and added that he thinks their house may have been under surveillance.

"The police were there multiple times over the span of about a month - a few times a week," he told the Press Association.

"They started off as normally dressed cops, then moved up in the police ranks, wearing black uniforms in an undercover car.

"They used to speak to Penny and Ron on the doorstep, but the last couple of times they went in the house.

"You always think foster kids are going to have a bit of trouble, but you don't think terrorism. It's crazy to think it's over the road from you."

Mr Griffiths said the home was last visited by police between two and three weeks ago, and having witnessed Saturday's raid, he now believes they were counter-terror officers.

"You need to question whether the house was under surveillance," he said.

"I think counter-terror police visited a few weeks ago, and if so, why wasn't something done sooner?"

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said the 18-year-old, who was detained on Saturday morning in the departure area of Dover ferry port, had not been arrested "in the last couple of weeks".

But she could not confirm whether he or the property had been visited by officers recently.