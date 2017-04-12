Latest: Suspect arrested by police investigating Dortmund attack

Update 2.30pm: German prosecutors say a letter found near the scene of the Dortmund team bus blasts suggests a possible Islamic extremist motive for the attack, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that two suspects from the "Islamist spectrum" have become the focus of the Dortmund investigation.

She said at a news conference that both of their apartments were searched and one of them has been detained.

Ms Koehler says the letter at the attack site demands the withdrawal of German Tornado reconnaissance jets from Turkey and the closure of the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

She said authorities are still evaluating its credibility.

Ms Koehler says authorities have "significant doubts" about another claim online giving a left-wing extremist motive for the attack.

The official also revealed the explosive devices used in the attack contained metal pins, one of which buried its way into a headrest on the vehicle.

Ms Koehler told reporters that "we can talk about luck that nothing worse happened".

She says investigators are still working to determine how the devices were detonated on Tuesday night and what substance was used.

Dortmund player Marc Bartra was injured in the explosions, and has had surgery on this arm and wrist.

The team bus was driving to a Champions League match against Monaco when the blast occurred.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman condemned the explosions as "a repugnant act" and said the German leader has spoken with the club's chief executive.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that Ms Merkel was "dismayed" by the attack.

He said she spoke by phone with Dortmund's Hans-Joachim Watzke and wished the team "all the best".

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere plans to attend the rescheduled Champions League quarter final match on Wednesday evening.

Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate said that he was travelling to Dortmund as a sign of solidarity.

- AP

Update 1.23pm: German prosecutors have said that that two Islamic extremists are the focus of the Dortmund attack probe, and one has been detained.

#BorussiaDortmund bomb attack: Three letters found referencing #Syria. Two suspects, one arrested, German officials say pic.twitter.com/ww6jODt3vH — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 12, 2017

Earlier:

German police are investigating "in all directions" after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League quarter-final match, injuring one of the footballers.

The first-leg game against Monaco was called off shortly before kick-off yesterday evening following the blasts near the team hotel in suburban Dortmund, which authorities assume were a targeted attack.

Players and police were preparing to go ahead with the rescheduled match this evening, with heavy security in place.

Investigators were checking the authenticity of a letter claiming responsibility that they found near the scene, and were refusing to give any details of its contents, citing the ongoing probe.

Another suspicious object found at the scene turned out to be rubbish.

Police spokeswoman Nina Vogt told ZDF television that "of course our investigations have to go in all directions to begin with". She said the direction of the probe remains "open".

Spanish defender Marc Bartra suffered injuries to his wrist and arm and underwent an operation on Tuesday night.

Police said an officer who was accompanying the bus on a motorbike was suffering from blast trauma and shock.

There were three explosions near the Dortmund bus as the team left the L'Arrivee Hotel and Spa on the outskirts of the city for the stadium, around six miles away, at 7.15pm local time.

Officers are working on the assumption that the blasts were directed at the football team and caused by "serious explosive devices", which may have been hidden in a hedge near a car park.

Borussia Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball said he was confident that the team would rise to the occasion for tonight's match despite the experience.

"How is the team doing? You can imagine yourself whether they slept well or badly," he said.

The players were due to gather on Wednesday morning to digest yesterday's events and prepare to face Monaco.

"This is certainly a difficult situation for the team which, I think, has not experienced such a situation before," said Mr Rauball.

"However, we expect and I am confident that the team will do its best and deliver a spectacle in the Champions League this evening."