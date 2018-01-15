Latest: Sudden surge in speed blamed for Turkey plane crash

Update 2.04pm: A passenger plane which was left dangling off a cliff after skidding from a Turkish runway experienced a surge of speed in one of its engines, according to reports.

Pilots told investigators that the plane swerved to the left after the surge hit the right engine.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, with 168 people on board, went off the runway at Trabzon Airport, northern Turkey, late on Saturday, stopping at an acute angle only a few feet away from the Black Sea.

The Dogan news agency said pilots told investigators that the plane landed normally but that the engine's sudden increase in speed caused them to lose control.

All passengers and crew aboard the Turkish service were evacuated and no-one was injured.

Video: Terrified passengers escape plane as it hangs precariously over Black Sea after runway skid

A video has surfaced of passengers being evacuated from a jet as it dangled precariously off a muddy cliff after skidding off a runway in Turkey.

The Boeing 737-800 Pegasus Airlines flight ended on its belly and at an acute angle just above the Black Sea late on Saturday night.

It avoided plunging into the water in the Turkish province of Trabzon, allowing the 162 passengers and crew on board to be evacuated safely.

Footage from inside the plane shows the chaos and panic as the agitated passengers scramble off the aircraft in the dark.

A baby can be heard crying on the clip shared by the Turkish Ihlas News Agency as rescue crews attempted to bring the passengers to safety.

