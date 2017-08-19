LATEST: Reports of boy missing in Barcelona found alive in hospital are false, police say

Update 3.30pm: Spanish police say reports that seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman, who has been missing since Thursday’s terrorist attack in Barcelona, had been found alive in hospital are not true.

Catalan police denied the report in a tweet from its official Twitter account.

There are many who ask for specific information about the Australian child. Communicative priority over victims is to family members — Mossos (@mossos) August 19, 2017

15:00 Neither we were searching nor we have found any lost child in the barcelona attack. All the victims and injured have been located — Mossos (@mossos) August 19, 2017

Julian Alessandro Cadman.

Update 2.10pm: A seven-year-old boy missing since the Barcelona attacks has been found alive in hospital, The Guardian is reporting.

More to follow.

Earlier:

Relatives of a seven-year-old boy missing after the Barcelona terror attack have flown to Spain in their desperate search for him.

The family of Julian Alessandro Cadman - who is understood to be a dual British-Australian national - have appealed for information about his whereabouts after he became separated from his mother.

Julian's father and grandmother are travelling to Spain from Australia as they await news, family member Debbie Cadman said.

Grandfather Tony Cadman has urged people to share a photograph of Julian on Facebook.

He wrote: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is (in a) serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Julian is seven years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona."

In the photograph, Julian is wearing a jumper with a crest that says Chiddingstone Nursery, which is a nursery school in Kent.

Mr Cadman's Facebook profile says he lives in Sydney and is from Gillingham, Dorset.

After Mr Cadman made a plea for information, Prime Minister Theresa May said UK authorities were "urgently looking into reports" that a child, who has dual British nationality, is missing.

Meanwhile, Spanish police hunting for the driver of the van used in the attack are focusing their efforts on a 22-year-old Moroccan national.

Younes Abouyaaqoub is said to be at the centre of the investigation into the massacre on Las Ramblas, and police believe he may still be alive and at large.

A different suspect wanted in connection with the terror attacks has been killed, according to police sources.

17-year-old Moussa Oukabir rented the van which ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon.

There are now calls for barriers to be introduced in the Las Ramblas area, where it happened.