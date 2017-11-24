LATEST: Rapturous reception for incoming leader as Zimbabwe turns page on Mugabe era

Update 9.15am: Zimbabweans have cheered the arrival of incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for his inauguration.

He raised his fist on arrival and the stadium crowd jumped to its feet and erupted with shouts and singing.

Mr Mnangagwa will be Zimbabwe's second leader, taking over after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday amid impeachment proceedings.

Earlier: Zimbabweans were gathering ahead of the presidential inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will become the country's second leader since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mr Mnangagwa, fired earlier this month as vice president, is poised to lead after the resignation of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe.

Mr Mugabe succumbed to pressure to quit from the military, the ruling party and massive demonstrations.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former justice and defence minister, was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mr Mugabe's wife, Grace.

Despite his long association with the government, Mr Mnangagwa has promised democracy.

In the end, Mr Mugabe was isolated and showing few of the political skills that kept him in power for 37 years.

He will not attend Friday's swearing-in.

AP