Latest: Police officer and attacker killed in Paris shooting incident; terrorism investigation launched

Update 10.20pm: An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police in Paris' Champs-Elysees shopping district on Thursday night, killing one officer and wounding another before police shot and killed him.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert said the attacker targeted officers guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt metro station at the centre of the avenue popular with tourists.

She said he appeared to be acting alone.

Police and soldiers sealed off the area, ordering tourists back into their hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.

Bystanders raise their arms as police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker

The Paris prosecutor's office said counter terrorism investigators were involved in the probe.

A French government spokesman says the attacker used a "war weapon" to fire on the officers.

French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that a man came out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle. He said officers were "deliberately" targeted.

Speaking in Washington during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump said the shooting in Paris "looks like another terrorist attack" and sent his condolences to France.

Emergency vehicles blocked the wide avenue that cuts across central Paris between the Arc de Triomphe and the Tuileries Garden, normally packed with cars and tourists.

Metro stations were closed.

Security forces are more widespread in Paris since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, and France remains under a state of emergency.

Thursday's attack came three days before the first round of voting in France's tense presidential election.

Security is high after police said they arrested two men on Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

French President Francois Hollande scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday night.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport last month.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting and saw a man's body on the ground before police quickly evacuated the area where she works in a shop.

A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings.

None of the candidates immediately commented.

Police officers take positions near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker.

