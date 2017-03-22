Latest: Police officer among four dead; 20 injured, including 3 French teens, in Westminster terror attack

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

At least four people have died and at least 20 others have been injured after what police are treating as a terrorist incident near the UK Houses of Parliament in central London;

One woman hit by the attacker's car before he reached Parliament was confirmed dead by a doctor at St Thomas' Hospital

The attacker drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster at about 2.30pm;

A police officer, who was then stabbed, has since died;

The knifeman was shot by police and is receiving treatment;

Another woman who apparently fell into the Thames was rescued and given urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier

Around three shots were fired outside the Palace of Westminster after the knifeman ran through the gates waving a weapon;

Some eyewitness reports say the car was deliberately driven onto the pavement at Westminster Bridge; others say shots were fired at the car before it ‘went out of control’;

London Ambulance Service said paramedics had treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge;

Update 6.01pm: Four people were killed in the Westminster terror attack, including the police officer who was stabbed and his attacker, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley has confirmed.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rowley also said that at least 20 people have been injured.

It is also being reported that three police officers have been injured.

Update 5.41pm: A police officer and a pedestrian have been killed after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster.

The police officer was wheeled away on a stretcher with his face covered and sources later confirmed he had died.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Parliament to Westminster Abbey.

Addressing the crowd, which included ministers, MPs, peers and tourists, from the pulpit a Met Police superintendent said it would take around 90 minutes to process everyone.

An email address and website was given out so eyewitnesses can upload any pictures or videos of what happened for use in evidence.

Police said people would be assessed to see if they have any information.

Update 5.30pm: Three French teenagers on a school visit to London were among those injured on Westminster Bridge.

Le Telegramme reported the students, aged between 15 and 16, were wounded in the attack with one ending up on the roof of the car.

The pupils from a school in Concarneau, Brittany, had arrived in London on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman for the Lycee Saint-Joseph de Concarneau confirmed three students were injured but said she could give no further information.

Meanwhile, French President Francois Hollande said: "Terrorism concerns us all and France knows how the British people are suffering today.

"We are doing everything to find out if French nationals have been involved."

Update 5.20pm: A woman who apparently jumped into the Thames as the attacker drove across the bridge was rescued and given urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier.

A party of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge.

Eyewitness Rick Longley described the attack.

"We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out.

"They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

"A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

"I have never seen anything like that. I just can't believe what I just saw."

Watch the terrifying moment police opened fire outside of #Parliament in this eyewitness video. #London pic.twitter.com/bfnY4M6iqd — Liam Edwards (@LiamPLEdwards1) March 22, 2017

Update 5pm: At least 10 patients have been treated on Westminster Bridge and a number of hospitals are on alert, London Ambulance Service said.

MPs and Commons staff now filing out of Houses of Parliament in London.

Tourist Bernadette Kerrigan was on a bus tour when the attack happened.

She said: "We were just on top of the London Tour Bus when we were coming over the bridge and we heard what we thought were gunshots.

"We saw the car, it just piled into people and there was one person under the wheel.

"And then as you looked further along the bridge, there was people lying down and they were shot."

Emergency personnel close to the Palace of Westminster in London.

Update 4.55pm: Commander BJ Harrington of the Metropolitan Police said there were "a number of casualties" in the Westminster attack "including police officers".

Full statement from Commander Harrington following the incident in #Westminster #London pic.twitter.com/vMPCXKq2Ft — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

He urged Londoners to be vigilant, said more officers would be on patrol and that anti-terrorism measures were being reviewed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the British Government's emergency Cobra committee later today, a Downing Street spokesman said.

Update 4.50pm: Another witness, from South Africa and living in Ireland, said she and two friends went towards the palace gates and saw a man lying on the floor inside.

She said: "I saw a body, they were working on the floor. They were just inside the gates.

"He had one gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. I don't know if he was dead or alive, but people were working on him.

"I saw that he needed medical attention and I asked if I could help because I am a doctor, but they said they were fine.

"Then the police moved us back."

Update 4.42pm: At least two people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster in London this afternoon, mowing down pedestrians then stabbing a policeman before being shot by armed officers.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror as the attacker was shot several times as he approached a second officer within yards of the Houses of Parliament.

Paramedics fought to save his life and that of his victim on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament with Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood among those who rushed to help.

Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at St Thomas' hospital, said a woman was killed as the attacker drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

She also said she treated a police officer in his 30s with a head injury who had been take to King's College hospital.

She said: "I confirmed one fatality. A woman. She was under the wheel of a bus.

"She died. Confirmed her death at the scene."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.

"I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is under way. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.

"I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

"For the latest information please visit news.met.police.uk."

Update 4.32pm: Bradford Buck, from Connecticut in the US, saw the incident unfolding.

He said: "Police cars just kept coming one after another after another, I've never seen such a quick response. Then a little bit later the helicopter came.

"My wife and I came up from Westminster underground, we walked across to Parliament and there was a car crashed into the gate there.

"Police officers were running with machine guns, and there was a man down right next to the car."

Fearing for their safety, Mr Buck and his wife sheltered behind some concrete, before police moved them to safety.

Update 4.20pm: The London Eye tourist attraction, just across the Thames from Parliament, said it was on lockdown following the attack.

A spokesman said: "At present we are holding all of our guests within our attractions as per tried and tested security procedures."

Update 4.10pm: One woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with "catastrophic" injuries - in the incident on Westminster Bridge, a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital has said.

An announcement made in Parliament said there was a suspicious package in a vehicle and the bomb squad had been called which halted a planned evacuation.

Kathy Casatelli, 58, saw a car rammed into the front gates of the palace and a man being treated on the floor.

She said: "We were coming up from the Tube and we walked out and there were officers there with their guns drawn.

"I saw this car that was smashed into the gate. It was a grey BMW, it looked like a nice car. The whole windshield was smashed.

"There was a man on the ground, it looked like he was moving. I don't know if he was the driver."

Ms Casatelli, from Syracuse in the US and on holiday in London since Saturday, said she heard that someone had been wielding a knife.

She said: "One of the officers was trying to him.

"He wasn't moving very much, I thought I saw him moving.

"I don't know if he was riding a bike and got hit. There was somebody with him and he was there with his hands on his head.

"I don't know if they were walking or biking and it hit them."

Police extended the cordon back up Broad Sanctuary beyond Westminster Abbey to the junction with Victoria Street.

Four police vans arrived at the scene at 3.40pm, as the air ambulance took off.

London Ambulance Service "declared a major incident" in a statement, saying: "We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident, with the first crew arriving within six minutes.

"We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London's Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.

"We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.

"As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency."

Update 3.45pm: Witness Quentin Letts said he saw a man in black attack a police officer outside the British Parliament before being shot two or three times as he tried to storm into the House of Commons.

Pic via BBC.

"I saw a thick-set man in black clothes come through the gates into New Palace Yard, just below Big Ben," he told the BBC.

"He had something in his hand, it looked like a stick of some sort, and he was challenged by a couple of policemen in yellow jackets.

"And one of the yellow-jacketed policemen fell down and we could see the man in black moving his arm in a way that suggested he was stabbing or striking the yellow-jacketed policeman."

The other officer ran to get help and the man in black ran about 15 yards towards the entrance, he said.

He added: "As this attacker was running towards the entrance two plain-clothed guys with guns shouted at him what sounded like a warning, he ignored it and they shot two or three times and he fell."

Eyewitness Rick Longley told the Press Association he saw a man stab a policeman.

Fighting back tears he said: "We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out.

"They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

"A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

"I have never seen anything like that. I just can't believe what I just saw."

Update 3.35pm: Scotland Yard said the attack in Westminster was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

Update 3.25pm: Press Association Political Editor Andrew Woodcock witnessed the scenes unfolding from his office window overlooking New Palace Yard.

"I heard shouts and screams from outside and looked out, and there was a group of maybe 40 or 50 people running round the corner from Bridge Street into Parliament Square," said Mr Woodcock.

"They appeared to be running away from something. As the group arrived at the Carriage Gates, where policemen are posted at the security entrance, a man suddenly ran out of the crowd and into the yard. He seemed to be holding up a long kitchen knife.

"I heard what sounded like shots - I think about three of them - and then the next thing I knew there were two people lying on the ground and others running to help them. Armed police were quickly on the scene and I heard them shouting to people to get out of the Yard."

Police outside the Palace of Westminster, London.

A witness, who did not want to be named, saw Mrs May and her undercover police detail near the area of Parliament where ministerial cars are parked.

He said there were undercover officers in a 4x4 vehicle in the car park.

"We just heard gunshots inside Parliament," he said.

"It looked like they are taking her away."

Update 3.15pm: A policeman has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the British Houses of Parliament.

Around three shots rang out outside the Palace of Westminster after a man ran through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound apparently waving a knife.

Two people were seen being treated on the ground in New Palace Yard amid shouts and screams.

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square and a regular ambulance came in through the front gates as medics rushed to help the injured people.

Emergency services close to the Palace of Westminster,

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was "OK".

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident at around 2.45pm.

As the sitting in the House of Commons was suspended, Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs: "What I am able to say to the House is there has been a serious incident within the estate.

"It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

Emergency personnel close to the Palace of Westminster.

"An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it'd be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on."

Witnesses described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife and running.

Jayne Wilkinson said: "We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.

"And then there were three shots fired, and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood.

"He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.

"He was running through those gates, towards Parliament, and the police were chasing him."

Her partner David Turner added: "There was a stampede of people running out.

"You saw the people and you thought 'what the hell is going on'."

Screengrab from a video posted on the twitter feed of @sikorskiradek of people attending to a person on Westminster Bridge, London.

After the incident, Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter purporting to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard's Centre for European Studies, wrote: "A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people."

Earlier: Sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Palace of Westminster.

A man with a knife has been seen within the confines of the Palace, eyewitnesses said.

The House of Commons is in lockdown as emergency services deal with the situation.

Commons Leader David Lidington has told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate.

The alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

A Downing Street source declined to say where British Prime Minister Theresa May had been during the attack, but said she had not been involved.

There are reports of other incidents within the vicinity of the Parliament, including one that a car had mown down a number of people in the area. These reports have not been confirmed.

Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

Scotland Yard confirmed it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.

A number of people are reported to have been injured on Westminster Bridge.

Between five and 12 people are reported to have been injured.

One man who says he is in an office block close to the incident said on twitter: "Just seen police shoot a man outside parliament, appeared to be wielding a knife / About five minutes we hard a bang, and then screams, from our office in the Palace of Westminster.

"We went to the window and saw a man, who appeared to be wielding a knife, enter New Palace Yard, which is inside the secure zone / It appeared that the man was attacking a police officer, then advanced into New Palace Yard.

"Armed officers moved in quickly, and shot him / Can't say more with certainty, as we witnessed this from distance, from our office window. Have been told by police to move away from window."